NEW YORK — As J.D. Davis sees it, policing foreign substances is a happy medium. He understands pitchers use a mix of sunscreen and rosin to gain a better grip on the ball, which improves command and control. Davis, a hitter who regularly sees 98 mph when he's in the box, thinks this is fine. Heck, he said position players — himself included — even put it on their gloves just so they can grip the ball better to throw it.