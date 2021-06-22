Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Get Free, High-Quality Children’s Books Sent To You In Alabama With This Program

By Dre Day
Posted by 
Alt 101.7
Alt 101.7
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After almost 2 years of being a first-time dad, I can honestly tell you that it's not easy. I have learned that babies love reading!. Ok well, I could be wrong. Maybe not all babies love reading, but I know my son does. He's loved reading since he was only a few months old. At first, I heard people saying that reading to babies helped their development but I didn't really believe it. I just did it cause I wanted my wife to be happy. (Don't tell her that part) Here we are almost two years later and reading is one of his favorite things to do. Early morning, midday, late at night, the time of day doesn't matter. He's always running to his collection of books and opening it up to read. It's really a beautiful thing to see.

alt1017.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Tuscaloosa, AL
Entertainment
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Book#Imagination Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Alt 101.7

Enjoy Free Tea at McAlister’s Deli In Alabama

Are you ready for some free tea? McAlister’s Deli is ready to give you some free tea. What do you do when you're bored? Ok don't judge me but sometimes when I'm bored I like to scroll on Facebook. You may be thinking that everyone does that but I like to scroll the events section! There are seriously so many great events happening that we either don't know about or just overlook. Facebook events help me learn about things happening that I might like.

Comments / 0

Community Policy