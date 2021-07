Wareham and Mashpee have banned the sale of the so-called "nip." It's about time. I hope that other communities throughout the region, starting with New Bedford, follow suit. The 50ml nip bottles contain a measured shot of booze, just enough for a quick hit and easy to conceal why driving. It's also easy to dispose of; just open the car window and toss the empty plastic bottle. That is why the nip has become public enemy number one for those attempting to address the problem of roadside litter.