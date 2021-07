Padres manager Jayce Tingler discussed the state of the Padres coming off seven straight wins at Petco Park … and a day off. “We should be pretty charged up,” said Tingler. “Coming home to full capacity has definitely boosted, energized and built us back up. Everybody is excited about being able to feed off the energy of full crowds. I’ve been encouraged by the way we’ve played the last week or so in all facets of the game … pitching, defense and the way we’re starting to swing the bats and the way we’re running the bases. We’re focused and playing with adrenaline and a sense of urgency.