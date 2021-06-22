Cancel
Celebrities

Watch Paul Rudd force Mac & Me onConan O'Brien one final time

By Matt Schimkowitz
A.V. Club
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been approximately 7,000 years since Paul Rudd began appearing on Conan O’Brien’s numerous talk shows to present a clip from the E.T.-knock-off-turned-cult-classic Mac & Me. It’s become such a running joy on the show that Rudd couldn’t resist sending Conan, whose TBS show ends this week, into that final good night without one more trip down the mountain and off the cliff.

