Sponsored ContentDoes Delta-8 THC Get You High?

Does Delta-8 THC Get You High?

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here.

There is a new cannabinoid on the rise: Delta-8 THC. This close relative of the more commonly known Delta-9 THC is making its mark on the hemp and cannabis industries. With Delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol usually being referred to as THC, it’s no wonder this new similarly named cannabinoid is turning heads. So, what is Delta-8 THC and how does it make you feel? Is this the cannabinoid you’ve been waiting for? Read on to find out.

What Is Delta-8 THC?

Both Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC are just two of over 120 naturally occurring compounds, called cannabinoids, in hemp and cannabis plants. Delta-8 THC is a minor cannabinoid found in cannabis and hemp plants, meaning it is less abundant than some other cannabinoids. Though research surrounding all cannabinoids is relatively new and still emerging, there is less knowledge in the direction of minor cannabinoids compared to the primary ones like Delta-9 THC or CBD.

Delta-8 THC occurs in all cannabis and hemp plants in very small concentrations, with most of the Delta-8 THC products available being produced from hemp plants. Delta-8 THC is a relative of Delta-9 THC with a very similar molecular structure, but with a few notable differences. The two share similar properties, like potentially stimulating appetite or reducing pain, but Delta-8 THC reportedly exhibits a lower psychoactive impact than Delta-9 THC. This could be a “happy medium” for those who may enjoy the therapeutic aspects of Delta-9 THC but can sometimes have side effects such as anxiety and paranoia.

Does Delta-8 THC Get You High?

From a chemical standpoint, Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC differ due to the location of a double bind in their molecular chain. Delta-8 THC contains the bond on the 8th carbon chain while delta-9 THC has it on the 9th carbon chain. Though this is a small difference in structure, there is a noticeable difference in how each effects the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). Delta-8 THC can bind to CB1 receptors within the ECS, but less is known about the bonding with CB2 receptors. Delta-8 THC’s bond with the CB1 receptor is somewhat like that of Delta-9 THC, but due to its difference in molecular structure the interaction is different.

The CB1 receptor within the ECS is largely responsible for moderating the psychoactive effects of THC, so the difference in bonding could be the reason for the reported reduction in psychoactive properties. Users of Delta-8 THC have reported similar effects that like of traditional THC, but less amplified. In other words, Delta-8 THC could create a desirable middle ground between CBD and traditional THC. The reduced psychoactive effects of Delta-8 THC could be a bridge to reaping the benefits of Delta-9 THC without the intense “high” so well known to the cannabinoid.

The effects of Delta-8 THC and the traditional Delta-9 THC are fairly similar, but the potency of Delta-8 is what sets it apart from its highly psychoactive counterpart. Delta-8 can make you feel high, but it thought to create a milder effect. The impact Delta-8 has on you will heavily depend on your THC tolerance and current usage.

So, Is Delta-8 THC Legal?

Most Delta-8 products on the market today are sourced from hemp plants. According to the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp cultivated in the United States must have a Delta-9 THC threshold of less than 0.3%. This puts the legality of Delta-8 in the same classification as CBD products (for now at least). While restrictions may vary state by state, similar to restrictions surrounding Delta-9 THC, currently most Delta-8 preparations are hemp-derived and fall under the legislation of 2018 Farm Bill.

Though the difference in name and cultivation may resemble small details, they do change how Delta-8 THC is determined legally. As the popularity of Delta-8 continues rise, so does the debate on Delta-8’s legality on a federal level. For now, technically Delta-8 is a go federally, but again, states have the power to control the use and distribution of Delta-8. Some states have already begun to place restrictions on Delta-8, so be sure to familiarize yourself with local laws before buying hemp or cannabis products. It is also important to always turn to reliable and safe sources for your hemp-based products, to ensure legality and effectiveness.

Where To Buy Delta-8 THC?

As of now, purchasing Delta-8 is pretty simple through online retailers or local dispensaries. Until more regulation is (hopefully not) put in place, accessing high-quality Delta-8 can be easy if you know where to look. Here at Real Tested CBD, we independently lab test products for quality, purity and potency. From pesticide and solvent tests to fact-checking of all labels claims and dosage amounts, turn to Real Tested CBD for all the most reliable Delta-8 THC products. Check out our Best Delta-8 THC Products Category today and join the growing number of people enjoying this new cannabinoid.

