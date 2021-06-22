Cancel
Mississippi State

Mississippi offensive lineman Carter Edwards is on board with the Buffaloes

By Adam Munsterteiger
247Sports
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome recruits says academics will play heavily into their college decision, but quite frankly, it isn't a top priority. For Carter Edwards, it absolutely was a top priority. "When I saw the Aerospace Engineering building, they have a great Aerospace Engineering program, I knew I wanted to commit," Edwards, a 6-foot-6, 278-pound offensive tackle from Hattiesburg (Miss.) Presbyterian Christian School, said of his decision to commit to Colorado on Monday night. "And I just love all the coaches. (Offensive line) coach (Mitch) Rod(rigue) and (head) coach (Karl) Dorrell... I really like them, and I like their strength program (which is led by Shannon Turley).

