Mississippi offensive lineman Carter Edwards is on board with the Buffaloes
Some recruits says academics will play heavily into their college decision, but quite frankly, it isn't a top priority. For Carter Edwards, it absolutely was a top priority. "When I saw the Aerospace Engineering building, they have a great Aerospace Engineering program, I knew I wanted to commit," Edwards, a 6-foot-6, 278-pound offensive tackle from Hattiesburg (Miss.) Presbyterian Christian School, said of his decision to commit to Colorado on Monday night. "And I just love all the coaches. (Offensive line) coach (Mitch) Rod(rigue) and (head) coach (Karl) Dorrell... I really like them, and I like their strength program (which is led by Shannon Turley).247sports.com