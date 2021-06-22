Cancel
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls remain in control near 0.9190

By Rekha Chauhan
FXStreet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CHF locks in some gains in the early European session. Pair looks for additional gains, stays comfortable above 20-hour SMA. Momentum oscillators hold onto overbought zone and adopt a wait-and-watch approach. USD/CHF edges higher on Tuesday morning in the initial European trading hours. The pair moves in a close trading...

