I was feeling lucky and grateful when a neighbor dropped off several pounds of surplus peaches over the weekend. However, my two-person household can’t eat that many peaches before they go bad. My first thought was to can the peaches in syrup for eating later, but the forecast was for temperatures over 95 degrees for the next few days. That’s too hot for me to process my jars of peaches by water bath. My best option was to blanch, peel and freeze the peaches. I also had some mangoes that were ripe, so I decided to create freezer “smoothie bags” for easy, pre-portioned mixes of the fruits to toss in the blender.