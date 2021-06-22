Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Watch Wander's debut free on MLB.TV

MLB
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top prospect in baseball is coming to The Show, and you won't want to miss one of the most hyped MLB debuts in recent history. So tune into the Rays' series opener against the Red Sox at Tropicana Field tonight, because Tampa Bay is calling up Wander Franco -- and it's an MLB.TV Free Game of the Day. (Blackout restrictions apply, but live audio still will be available through MLB.TV in local markets.) First pitch from The Trop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

www.mlb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Andrew Kittredge
Person
Xander Bogaerts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Game#Rays#The Red Sox#Watch Franco#Mlb Tv#Era#Mariners#Triple A Durham#931 Ops#Al#Mlb Pipeline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNicholls Worth

Wander Franco makes major league debut

Number one prospect in baseball Wander Franco made his Major League debut on Tuesday, June 22, as the Tampa Bay Rays faced the Boston Red Sox. The 20-year-old switch-hitting shortstop out of the Dominican Republic started off his MLB career with a bang, as he went 2 for 4 with a three-run home run and a double.
MLBchatsports.com

Rays' Wander Franco Debut Card Breaks Topps Now 24-Hour Sales Record

Wander Franco finally made his long-awaited MLB debut on Tuesday, and the card memorializing the moment set a new sales record, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network. His Topps Now debut card sold 61,035 copies in one day. In his impressive first appearance, he recorded his first major league hit on a game-tying three-run home run. The Rays eventually fell to the Boston Red Sox 9-5 in 11 innings.
MLBMLB

Red Sox 'in awe' of 'unparalleled' Ohtani

ANAHEIM – The Red Sox are ready for the full Shohei Ohtani experience over the next three days, even arriving in time for his 27th birthday on Monday. The two-way sensation has gripped MLB with his heroics all season, and the Red Sox already experienced the pain of how tough it is to get him out when Matt Barnes served up a go-ahead homer to the left-handed-hitting masher with two outs in the ninth at Fenway Park on May 16.
MLBMLB

FREE on MLB.TV: Subway Series returns

The Subway Series returns for the first time in 2021 this weekend, and you can tune in to watch the Mets and Yankees renew their crosstown rivalry. Friday's series opener at Yankee Stadium is the MLB.TV Free Game of the Day -- and it's also a Showcase Game on MLB Network. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
MLBThe Ringer

Top MLB Cards to Watch for, Wander Franco’s Debut, NBA Updates, and Mailbag Questions

On this episode of Sports Cards Nonsense, Mike and Jesse run through top MLB teams including the Giants, Red Sox, White Sox, and Astros, as they list the best players from each team and share whether they think their rookie card values make them a worthwhile buy. Next they talk about how Wander Franco’s card value has fluctuated since his MLB debut and what that says about the prospect card market at large, before moving on to the NBA playoffs. They then close the show with some mailbag questions.
MLBNew York Post

Nick Castellanos hits a home run during another brutal broadcasting moment

Nick Castellanos just can’t seem to stop hitting home runs at the worst possible time. The Reds slugger somehow found himself inserted into another amazing broadcasting moment on Monday night during the team’s game against the Royals. The Kansas City announcers opened the top of the seventh inning by giving a eulogy for George Gorman, father of longtime Royals clubhouse employee Pat Gorman, who died at 96 years old over the weekend.
Baseballbaseballprospectus.com

Free Agent Watch: Week 14

Can Christmas come in July, sending Jon Gray to a friendlier environment?. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
NFLPosted by
Sportico

USA Baseball Roster to Feature Four MLB Free Agents for Tokyo Debut

Team USA will announce on Friday the preliminary roster for the upcoming baseball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. Sportico has learned that four Major League free agents who helped the U.S. qualify last month are expected to be back on the team when it opens play against Israel in the six-nation field on July 30: third baseman Todd Frazier, catcher Tim Federowicz and pitchers Edwin Jackson and David Robertson.
MLBMLB

Stanton's 434-ft. three-run jack

Statcast measures the projected distance and exit velocity of Giancarlo Stanton's 434-ft. three-run smash in the 1st vs. the Mariners.
MLBMLB

Get MLB.TV for 50% off with All-Star Sale

It’s been an exciting season so far, and things are only going to get better after the All-Star break as the drama gets turned up around the Majors. With MLB.TV, you don’t have to miss a single moment. And thanks to the MLB.TV All-Star Sale, you can subscribe for 50% off -- that’s $44.99 for an MLB.TV yearly subscription, or $34.99 for a single-team package -- from now until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. ET.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe: Swats 13th homer

Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Angels. His ninth-inning blast off Raisel Iglesias was too little too late for the Red Sox, but it did give Renfroe his 13th homer of the year, including four in his last eight games. The 29-year-old has been a surprisingly steady performer for Boston in the first half, and he's on pace for career highs in batting average, OBP, runs and RBI through 75 contests.
MLBMLB

'Not even close': Arrieta says tank isn't empty

CHICAGO -- Jake Arrieta was ready for the question on Tuesday night. Before the words within the inquiry were spelled out in their entirety, the veteran Cubs starter interjected with his blunt response. No, Arrieta insisted, this is not the end of the road for him. "Not even close," Arrieta...
MLBHartford Courant

Red Sox hit 4 homers, Eovaldi shuts down Royals in rout

BOSTON — Kiké Hernández led off with a homer for the third time in five days, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox routed the struggling Kansas City Royals 15-1 on Thursday. Danny Santana and Rafael Devers each homered and drove in five runs. J.D. Martinez...

Comments / 0

Community Policy