Watch Wander's debut free on MLB.TV

On this episode of Sports Cards Nonsense, Mike and Jesse run through top MLB teams including the Giants, Red Sox, White Sox, and Astros, as they list the best players from each team and share whether they think their rookie card values make them a worthwhile buy. Next they talk about how Wander Franco’s card value has fluctuated since his MLB debut and what that says about the prospect card market at large, before moving on to the NBA playoffs. They then close the show with some mailbag questions.