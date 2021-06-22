Watch Wander's debut free on MLB.TV
The top prospect in baseball is coming to The Show, and you won't want to miss one of the most hyped MLB debuts in recent history. So tune into the Rays' series opener against the Red Sox at Tropicana Field tonight, because Tampa Bay is calling up Wander Franco -- and it's an MLB.TV Free Game of the Day. (Blackout restrictions apply, but live audio still will be available through MLB.TV in local markets.) First pitch from The Trop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.www.mlb.com