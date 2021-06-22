Cancel
Kelly helps D-backs end 17-game skid, beat Brewers 5-1

By DAVID BRANDT
dailyjournal.net
 16 days ago

PHOENIX — Merrill Kelly pitched seven effective innings, Ketel Marte had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a 17-game losing streak by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Monday night. The win was a long time coming for Arizona, which has plunged to the bottom of the standings in...

www.dailyjournal.net
