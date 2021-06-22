Looking Back on June 22

They’re coming to town tomorrow — coming to town in tinsel and spangles, costly furs and wrinkled hides, for Sparks Circus on two trains, rolled into Lewiston with the dawn for a one day engagement on Garcelon Field. Hardly will the huge big top, seating more than 8,000, have been raised on the lot, when the first bandwagon will head the long parade thru the business streets at 10.30. There will be lots to see the Sparks “march past.” from the “blood-sweating behemoth to the last clown cart, from the tableaux floats to the kangaroo den (with the baby kangaroos doing “Kellermans” in their mothers’ pouches.