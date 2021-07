A Junction City man remains missing, as Lane County Search and Rescue teams resume searching for a second day. 38-year-old Kevin Carlile was boating with his wife and two children at Fern Ridge Reservoir Monday afternoon. His family told authorities one of the children ended up in the water without a life jacket, and Carlile and his wife jumped in to help. Heavy winds and rough water made it difficult for the family to get back to the boat. The wife and child made it to shore. Carlile was last seen about 150 yards away from shore near the dam. The search has now been presumed a recovery operation.