Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bergen County, NJ

Jersey Proud: Bergen County triathlete becomes published author

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland's Mary Ellen Loranger just finished a book called “Win Today.” It's geared towards women and how they can overcome limitations. News 12 has profiled Loranger before. She has completed the Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii a few times.

bronx.news12.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Entertainment
City
Oakland, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Government
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triathlete#Jersey#The Ironman Triathlon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri StateCalifornia Democrat

Former state rep, author publishes new book

During the past 15 years, former Missouri state Rep. Dave Muntzel has been collecting messages and emails that highlighted the silver lining of everyday life. While he never gathered any private or sensitive information, personal messages regarding faith, politics and humor have now become the subject of his new book, "Light Side."
Delta County, MIWLUC

Delta County man publishes 1990s political thriller

FORD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Keith Fraundorf is a writer who resides in his home just one mile north of the Menominee County line. In the early 1990s, he was working in retail management for a regional chain. In 1991, that chain was bought out, allowing Fraundorf to take six months to write a book.
Bergen County, NJboozyburbs.com

Bergen County Shops Represent on Top Ice Cream List

NJ.com staff have once again revealed the latest best of list, this time with New Jersey’s 51 greatest ice cream shops, ranked (Read Full Article). Shared in the month of July, which is National Ice Cream Month, this is their first ever “ranked” ice cream list. For those most interested...
Bergen County, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Independence Day Festivities Around Bergen County

Ridgewood NJ, here are some of the events planned for July 4th in Bergen County. The Ridgewood blog will attempt to update events as we are made aware of changes and additions :. Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the...
Bethesda, MDwmar2news

7-year-old author publishes books and writes song to help the planet

BETHESDA, MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Aiden Adams, 7, of Bethedsa has written several books to help make the world a better place. The young author has released "There Are No Sheep in New York City, Growly Bear, Racefish, and There Are No Porcupines in DC" to inspire readers to do their part in helping our planet.
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

BOOKS: West Seattle author Cara Maxwell publishes romance novel #3

Back in April we told you about a book release from a Morgan Junction author who publishes romance novels under the pseudonym Cara Maxwell. If you’re thinking about riding out the heat wave sitting under a tree reading, her next one is out – “A Love Match for the Marquess,” continuing her “Hesitant Husbands” series. Maxwell says, “If you enjoy romances in the style of Julia Quinn, Lisa Kleypas, or Christi Caldwell, then you will enjoy this series.” This is her third book, and she says she’s moving into full-time writing now after a decade in education. Find out more about her and her books at caramaxwellromance.com. Her new novel is available there as an e-book or in paperback.
Bergen County, NJdailyvoice.com

Italian Pastry Chef Opens Gelateria In Bergen County

An authentic gelateria has opened in Bergen County. Sosta Italy is located on North Dean Street in Englewood, although the laboratory is based in Long Island, BoozyBurbs reports. The owner is an Italian pastry chef and the gelato is made with milk, heavy cream and sugar -- no preservatives. Indoor...
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Ayesha K Faines Death Cause: Journalist Ayesha K Faines Passed Away In Car Accident, Age, Instagram, Net Worth!

Ayesha Faines has been passed away on Friday, July 7. She was one of the finest global founders. She was the panelist of the millennial web series titled The Grapevine Show. She was also a founder of the “Women Love Power”. She even engaged to the various panels including The Michael Baisden Radio Show, Afropunk, Entertainment Tonight, Essence, MTV, and Hot 97.
Books & LiteratureWMDT.com

After cancer diagnosis, local author publishes romance novel

DELMARVA – One local author turned a terrifying diagnosis into making her dream come true by publishing a book. She goes by the pen name Greenleigh Adams, and she says she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few years ago. Fearing that she may not have much time left, she says she knew one thing that was on her bucket list: to write a book.

Comments / 0

Community Policy