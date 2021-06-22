Calendar of upcoming events

As more and more locations open up around the country following more and more of the country getting vaccinated, road trips and travel are both seeing surges. Tripadvisor’s 2021 Summer Travel Index reveals over two-thirds of Americans are planning to take a trip this summer. A record number of those vacationers will take their trips by car, and there are some things to remember for what may be people's first road trip in quite some time and to make sure cars are road ready.