Calendar of upcoming events

 16 days ago

Here are a few of the upcoming events in the Upper Thumb. To add your event to this calendar visit events.michigansthumb.com and click "Add Event" 1 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Caseville Municipal Harbor, 989-550-1234. 40 and 60 kids 12 and under 1/2 price. The Lady of the Lake tour boat is a USCG inspected tour boat licensed for 56 passengers. She has an upper sun deck for 20 passengers, an open rear deck for 20, and a semi enclosed forward deck for 16. We have 2.5 hour sunset cruises along the Caseville area shore lines as well as 4.5 hour lighthouse scenic cruises. We also specialize in custom group outings. We depart from the Caseville Munciple Harbor. Please text or call 989-550-1234 for further information.

