Crystal Lannette (Kinney) Myers, age 72, of French Creek, WV, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Cameron Nursing & Rehab in Cameron WV surrounded by her family. Crystal was born on Nov. 12, 1948, in Clarksburg, WV. She was a daughter of the late Corley William “Bill” and Prudence (Pitts) Kinney. Friends and Family who knew Crystal say she never knew a stranger and had such a big heart. She loved people and life. On August 21, 1982, she married David L. Myers and they went on to blend their family with four children. Surviving is one son Corley Brean (Yvonne) of Toronto, OH, daughter Sara Bennett (Christopher) of Gahanna, OH, stepson, Keith Myers of French Creek, WV and stepson, Michael Myers, who preceded her in death. Crystal was a 1967 graduate of Parkersburg High School. She participated in pageants and was part of the 1967 Queen’s Court for the West Virginia Strawberry Festival held in Buckhannon WV. She also held the title of Miss Safe Boating for the Annual Safe Boating Week held by the Coast Guard Auxiliary annually. In recent years, Crystal loved watching Nascar and her favorite drivers. She also loved to entertain and dance. If she heard Old Time Rock and Roll by Bob Seager, you can bet you’d find her dancing. In addition to her three surviving children, she is survived by three grandsons, CJ and Jordan Brean both of Carrollton, OH and David Harwell of Los Angeles, CA; three granddaughters, Kaitlyn Russ of Calabash, NC, Brittaney Brean of Carrollton, OH and Christina Bennett of Gahanna, OH; three brothers, Bill Kinney (Michelle) of Corpus Christi, TX, Richard Kinney (Pam) of Lusby, MD and Scott Kinney (Jayne) of Morgantown, WV; one sister, Sue Castin of Buckhannon, WV and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 11 a.m. until noon at the Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home. Following the gathering, a Memorial Service will be held at noon at the Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home with Rev. J. Edward McDaniels officiating. A luncheon will be held at Christian Fellowship Church from 1-3 p.m. following the services, all are welcome to join. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.polingstclair.com. Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.