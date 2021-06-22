Cancel
San Antonio, TX

‘Viva Fiesta!’ — Texas Cavaliers River Parade Was A Coming Out Party For San Antonio

By Texas Public Radio
tpr.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands enjoyed the Texas Cavaliers Fiesta Parade on Monday, which was a coming out party for many after having been shut away for so long. “It just great to see such an eruption of joy in San Antonio after such a long and difficult year,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, decked out in his Fiesta medal vest. “Obviously we’re still working through some of the challenges of the pandemic but it’s good to see the smiles on peoples’ faces.”

