New York City, NY

Film Festival Flix and blk. International, LLC Team Up to Benefit Hospital Heroes

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 16 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. When the Queens World Film Festival chose to honor the entire Elmhurst Hospital staff with the Spirit of Queens Award, they pledged that every one of the 6000 employees of Elmhurst would be given a full-access pass to the film festival. The Queens community, and the film festival community took action, purchasing the Heroes of Elmhurst festival passes reserved by Film Festival Flix, the virtual platform host of the hybrid-model 11th Annual QWFF.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
State
New York State
Entertainment
