Beach Hazards Statement issued for Niagara, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 00:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Niagara; Orleans BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Niagara and Orleans counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.alerts.weather.gov