Cayuga County, NY

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Jefferson, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 00:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Jefferson; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Oswego; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, and Jefferson counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

alerts.weather.gov
