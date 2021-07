(670 The Score) The Cubs are no strangers to uncertainty in the trade market. This time, there's a sense of finality to their situation. Just more than a month looms before the trade deadline on July 30, by which point Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer must decide whether to add to his team or sell off stars like infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant, shortstop Javier Baez and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who are all set to become free agents at season's end. The Cubs' core players, namely Bryant, have heard their names mentioned in trade possibilities on many occasions.