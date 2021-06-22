Horror Highlights: MENTAL HEALTH AND HORROR, THE LONG WALK, BLUE CALL

They was a staple of early millennium cable. Alongside Final Destination 2, Darkness Falls, and Halloween H20– a true grab bag of early aughts horror– They was perennially on, a movie I’m familiar with less on account of genuine affection than simple recurrent exposure. They was on frequently, and in the age before streaming, I relished every and all opportunity to watch horror. I watched They a lot. Dozens of times, really, and that conversancy with it has inoculated me from its critical and monetary reception. Critically demolished upon release and a considerable box office bomb, They is a vaguely titled creature feature that, for most general audiences, was forgotten as soon as the auditorium lights turned back on. They is an idea, a faint memory, a movie audiences may or may not have seen. Its legacy starts and stops as quotidian Cinemax programming. Nothing more. Nothing less.