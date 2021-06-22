Bonnie Lou Sorensen | 1930-2021 | Rest in Peace

Bonnie passed away Feb. 20, 2021, at the age of ninety. Bonnie and her husband Roger had six children, Gary, Danelle, Sheila, Greg, Shanna, and Roger Jr. Bonnie originally wanted to aspire in a career as an Air Traffic Controller but as the story goes, she met and fell in love with Roger Sorensen. They married on December 14, 1948. They moved to Holstein Iowa to manage and operate a farm. The farm life was very busy and arduous while growing corn and soybeans, raising cattle, pigs, and chickens not to mention the six kids! This is where Bonnie’s love of gardening, cooking, baking, canning, and farm animals began.