Kids Count Data Book again ranks KY 37th in well-being of children, but isn’t improving like other states

BENTON — The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company announce that Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) has been named sixth place in The Best Places to Work in Kentucky, Medium Business category. During the 17th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky awards ceremony on June 17, more than 600 attendees across the state joined in celebrating the 100 Kentucky companies recognized for their commitment to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence. This program recognizes those employers who set an exemplary standard of excellence for both employee engagement and business success. Conceived in 2004, it is open to all publicly or privately held organizations, either for-profit or not-for-profit and government entities. Companies must have at least 15 employees working in Kentucky to be eligible. CFSB is not new to this award as in 2020, they were also ranked in the top ten for Medium Size Business.