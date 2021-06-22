Cancel
Kentucky State

Kids Count Data Book again ranks KY 37th in well-being of children, but isn’t improving like other states

Posted by 
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 17 days ago
The annual Kids Count Data Book on children’s well-being, released yesterday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation and Kentucky Youth Advocates, again ranks Kentucky 37th in the nation for the overall well-being of its children. The latest data are for 2019 and are largely compared with data from 2010. The...

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

Related
Iowa StateWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Iowa ranked ninth for children’s well-being in the 2021 Kids Count report card

DES MOINES — Iowa ranked ninth among the states and District of Columbia for children’s well-being in the 2021 Kids Count report card from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Since 1990, the Casey Foundation has ranked states annually on overall child well-being using an index of four key indicators capturing what children need most to thrive: economic well-being; education; health; and family and community.
Des Moines, IAkmaland.com

Despite Ranking, Pandemic Clouds IA's Child Well-being Outlook

(Des Moines) -- Iowa gets some high marks in the latest 50-state report on children's wellbeing, but the annual findings show the pandemic is worsening racial disparities, with the state seeing declines in some areas even before the health crisis. The Annie E. Casey Foundation's annual Kids Count Data Book...
Arizona Statekjzz.org

Arizona Ranks 40th In Nationwide Study On Children's Well-Being

Arizona ranks 40th out of the 50 states in a nationwide look at how children in the U.S. were doing before and during the pandemic. The 2021 KIDS COUNT Data Book details four areas: health, education, family and community, and economic well-being. While Arizona’s numbers in 2019 were better than...
KidsWyoming Tribune Eagle

State scores highly for children’s well-being

CASPER –– The economic and family well-being of Wyoming’s children are among the best in the nation, according to a new report. But while the state excels in some categories, our youth are among the least healthy in the U.S. The annual Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count report published...
Utah Stateupr.org

Report: Utah Among Top 5 States For Children's Well-Being

Families with children in Utah and other states remained mostly steady over the past year in an annual report on children's wellbeing, but it warns that a return to pre-pandemic levels of support could harm millions of kids. The 2021 KIDS COUNT Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation...
Kentucky StateMurray Ledger & Times

CFSB ranks 6th for Best Places to Work in Ky.

BENTON — The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company announce that Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) has been named sixth place in The Best Places to Work in Kentucky, Medium Business category. During the 17th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky awards ceremony on June 17, more than 600 attendees across the state joined in celebrating the 100 Kentucky companies recognized for their commitment to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence. This program recognizes those employers who set an exemplary standard of excellence for both employee engagement and business success. Conceived in 2004, it is open to all publicly or privately held organizations, either for-profit or not-for-profit and government entities. Companies must have at least 15 employees working in Kentucky to be eligible. CFSB is not new to this award as in 2020, they were also ranked in the top ten for Medium Size Business.
Vermont StateThe Eagle Times

Vermont ranked 4th in nation for child well-being

A new report puts Vermont fourth in the nation in overall child well-being. The annual KIDS COUNT report, developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, uses 16 indicators across four categories — economic well-being, education, health, and family and community context — to produce its assessment of child well-being in all 50 states.
Arizona StateArizona Daily Sun

Arizona ranks 46th for childhood well-being, Kids Count report says

PHOENIX – Arizona scrapes along the bottom of the nation in children’s well-being, ranking 46th in 2019 Kids Count data released Monday. Lack of affordable housing emerged as a pressure point. Arizona dropped one place from last year in the annual report on states. But child advocates often have called...
Tennessee Statewgnsradio.com

Study reveals Tennessee has 14th smallest minority wage gap

In late May, the U.S. commemorated the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death, an event that set off an ongoing wave of protests, demonstrations, and other activism highlighting racial inequities and injustices in modern society. One year since this national reckoning began, much of the country has a greater understanding of how race operates to the benefit of some and exclusion of others.
Georgia Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia ranks 38th in the nation for child and family well-being

Georgia again ranks 38th in the nation in child and family well-being, according to the 2021 KIDS COUNT® Data Book, released June 21 by The Annie E. Casey Foundation. The annual report identifies areas where Georgia’s children face struggles and measures where they’re making progress across four domains: economic well-being, education, family and community, and health.
Oklahoma Statekhn.org

Oklahoma Becomes 37th State To Expand Medicaid

Tens of thousands more Oklahomans become eligible for Medicaid starting today. And NPR looks at the 12 remaining hold-out states. After more than a decade of fierce debate about whether Oklahoma should expand Medicaid, the Sooner State on Thursday became the 37th state to implement Medicaid expansion and offer health benefits to more low-income residents. Medicaid expansion has been one of the most heated political topics in Oklahoma since the Affordable Care Act became law in 2010. Supporters of State Question 802, which Oklahoma voters passed last year to expand Medicaid, celebrated the change that is expected to result in roughly 200,000 more Oklahomans qualifying for Medicaid benefits. (Forman, 7/1)
Politicsfarmvilleherald.com

Child care subsidy program expanded

Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced Virginia families with young children will have improved access to quality, affordable child care through an extension of the expanded Child Care Subsidy Program. Earlier this year, Governor Northam signed House Bill 2206, which established a new short-term eligibility category for parents seeking financial assistance...

