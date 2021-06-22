Why 'instant runoff' voting in New York doesn't mean instant results

New York City is rolling out ranked-choice voting in its mayoral primary and several other key races, becoming the largest US jurisdiction to give the voting system a try. Under this system, voters rate their top five choices in order of preference instead of picking just one -- a change that allows the city to avoid a separate runoff election in the crowded 13-person Democratic mayoral primary, where no candidate is expected to reach the 50% threshold required to win the primary outright. (The general election, to be held in November, will use a standard ballot.)