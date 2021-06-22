Cancel
Public Health

Division of Fire Prevention reminding Kentuckians to celebrate safely as Fourth of July holiday nears

Posted by 
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Don’t let your backyard summer celebrations end with a trip to the emergency room. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average, 180 people a day visit an emergency room with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday. That’s why the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet’s Division...

www.nkytribune.com
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/
