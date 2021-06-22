Division of Fire Prevention reminding Kentuckians to celebrate safely as Fourth of July holiday nears

STREATOR – Our nation’s birthday is just days away and while many are already celebrating with fireworks, now is the time to be thinking about safety. According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks start more than 18,000 fires per year in the U.S. If you plan on enjoying legal fireworks at home, the Streator Fire Department says there’s a few ways to do so. One, by keeping a bucket of water on hand. Fire Lieutenant Bryan Park says sparklers can burn up to 1200 degrees. It’s important to leave a bucket of water laying around to put finished or defective sparklers in. What Park stresses the most is common sense. If it’s a bad idea, don’t do it and have one sober adult around to light anything off. Thankfully, the Streator Fire Department hasn’t had any major injuries in the past years. In the event of a burn, run cold water over it. If it’s a significant wound, call 911.