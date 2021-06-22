Cancel
Disney+ and Pixar Swims Strong with the Italian Flavored Sweet Luca

By @#frontmezzjunkies
Cover picture for the article“Luca,” Pixar and Disney’s newest summer streaming adventure, is literally the proverbial fish, or should I saw, sea monster out of water scenario that rarely fails to connect and engage us all whole heartedly. We have all, I can pretty much guarantee, felt this way at one point of time or another (and if we haven’t, well, that’s an incredible privilege, and shame, I imagine), and here, nestled inside this beautifully crafted animated charmer for our post pandemic summer “coming-out” party, the air is as simple and as sweet as an Italian sea breeze. “Così bella“, one would have to say of this sweet simple story, created with care on a very fascinating and smart conceptualization, and painted with the broad loving strokes of friendship and acceptance. Drenched in an utterly whimsical construct centered on the cute existence of sweet natured sea monsters that briefly become human on dry land, the ultimate big game is not as surprising or original once we get past the initial concept.

