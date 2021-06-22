Cancel
Kajeet Announces its Complete Suite of Education Broadband Services and Connected Devices are 100% Reimbursable Through the Emergency Connectivity Fund

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Kajeet®, a leading provider of broadband service and connected devices that deliver safe, reliable and education-managed internet connectivity to students in primary, secondary and post-secondary education, today unveiled how schools and libraries can maximize newly released federal funds through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) to improve learning, close the homework gap and elevate their school.

