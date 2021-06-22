Kajeet Announces its Complete Suite of Education Broadband Services and Connected Devices are 100% Reimbursable Through the Emergency Connectivity Fund

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cormorant Atlantic Utility Services (CAUS), a leading provider of transmission, distribution, and emergency services to the utility industry, announced today that it has changed its name to Connect Atlantic Utility Services. "We believe the new name best reflects our mission to support the flow of high-voltage electricity for our Canadian and American customers" said John MacKinnon, President of CAUS. "It enables us to further evolve our brand and our reputation for safety, quality, and consistency." "The change to 'Connect' represents what we do; we 'connect' power producers and customers to the grid, and we 'connect' with our customers and vendors through collaboration and trustworthiness" adds Mr. MacKinnon, "Making connections is what we strive to do every day."