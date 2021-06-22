Conservative's letters offer perplexing version of 'truth'

Whenever I see that Paul Duffy is the author of a letter to the editor, I know I must read it just to see what pearls of conservative wisdom he has to offer. On June 1, he informed us that some of the most respected news sources in the country (New York Times, Washington Post, CBS, NBC, ABC, Associated Press) are not reliable for “objective political news.” He says they do not adequately report Biden’s “blunders” but doesn’t enumerate what “blunders” were not reported.