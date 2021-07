“I wish I could focus on medicine, but I always focus on my advocacy work,” says Neda Ashtari, a medical student at UCLA who in “White Coat Rebels,” laments the time she’s spending away from her studies to devote herself to rallying support for legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs. After losing her own mother to cancer, she is well aware of the crippling costs that are part of the profession she’s pursuing and as she has moved through med school can be horrified all over again to know that UCLA declines to stock certain medications when they are prohibitively expensive. It’s why she’ll drive to town hall meetings of local U.S. representatives to confront them on their failure to co-sponsor bills that could make a difference and use the time she could be studying to get people on campus to sign petitions, figuring that it may be doing more in the long run for patients than catering to them directly as the system is currently set up.