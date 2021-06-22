How Ergonomic Tools Can Benefit Home Gardeners

Homeless Garden Project continues at-home tastings. The Homeless Garden Project continues their Sustain in Place: A series of at-home tastings event series, featuring a keynote video presentation from globally acclaimed chef David Kinch on July 17. The virtual video presentation will feature Chef Kinch demonstrating how to cook a recipe from his new cookbook At Home in the Kitchen, using vegetables grown on HGP’s organic farm, located on the westside at Shaffer Road. Guests have the opportunity to harvest their own ingredients (or pick them up pre harvested) from HGP’s westside Farm on Shaffer Road between 11am and 4pm on July 17th. Chef Kinch will be on hand to meet guest and sign books from 12 – 1p.m. In addition to the book, guests will also have the chance to come to the Farm to harvest ingredients for David’s recipe, along with an accompanying gift bag featuring a bottle of New Leaf’s Common Vines Chardonnay or Pinot Noir, bottled locally by Bargetto and more in a reusable tote bag. For more information and tickets visit homelessgardenproject.org.