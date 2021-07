Modeling with Python on different types of time series to compare the model algorithms. Time series forecasting is a quite common topic in the data science field. Companies use forecasting models to get a clearer view of their future business. Choosing the right algorithm might be one of the hard decisions when you develop time series forecasting model. In this article, we are comparing three different algorithms, namely ARIMA/SARIMA, LightGBM, and Prophet, on different types of time series datasets. ARIMA/SARIMA is one of the most popular classical time series models. Prophet is the newer statical time series model developed by Facebook in 2017. LightGBM is a popular machine learning algorithm that is generally applied to tabular data and can capture complex patterns in it.