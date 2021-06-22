Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

When Was the Last Time the Hawks Won an NBA Championship?

By Luke Norris
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 16 days ago

For just the fourth time since their move to Georgia in 1968, the Atlanta Hawks find themselves in the final four of the NBA playoffs as Trae Young & Co. disposed of the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals and will now take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks for the right to play in the NBA Finals.

www.sportscasting.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

160K+
Followers
18K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Bob Pettit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Playoffs#The Atlanta Hawks#Trae Young Co#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Buffalo Bisons#Tri Cities Blackhawks#Milwaukee Hawks#The Boston Celtics#The Detroit Pistons#The Los Angeles Lakers#San Francisco Warriors#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Basketball Reference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eastern Conference Finals: Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks will meet the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals from the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. The Hawks are coming off a 103-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers to close out the series in seven games and will look to bring some of that hustle and momentum to the series versus the Bucks. Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off a 115-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets in seven games and will be ready for this one tonight.
NBAwpr.org

Bucks Beat Hawks, Head To NBA Finals For 1st Time Since 1974

The Milwaukee Bucks are headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. They didn’t even need two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to lock up their spot. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight points in a decisive third quarter for a 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference final.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

2021 NBA Playoff Bracket: Schedule, Start Time, Odds, Game 5 Predictions For Bucks Vs. Hawks

A 2-2 tie in the Eastern Conference Finals will be broken tonight when the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks square off in Game 5. This back-and-forth series is one of the most intriguing of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, featuring two quality teams that are both hungry to make a long-awaited NBA Finals appearance. You won’t want to miss a minute of the action, so take a look at when the game tips off and how you can watch it:
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Playoffs: Why the league is fine without LeBron and Durant in Finals

With the NBA Finals quickly approaching, it’s a great time to take a moment and ponder over the season and how we ended up with the final four teams in the conference finals. When you consider the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and the Atlanta Hawks all had an opportunity to advance to the finals for the first time in the last two decades, excitement from the fans is an understatement.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: 3 keys to reaching the 2022 NBA Finals

It was a fun, emotional season for the Atlanta Hawks. They started hot out the gates but quickly found themselves at risk of missing the postseason thanks to many factors. But a little introspection and a coaching change saw them go from being six games below .500 at the end of February to tying for the second-best record in the NBA from March 1 on.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Does Onyeka Okongwu make Clint Capela expendable?

Many positive storylines emerged for the Atlanta Hawks despite their loss in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. One of the more surprising was the play of rookie big man Onyeka Okongwu. The sixth-overall pick out of USC in the 2020 NBA Draft showed good feet, a soft touch around the rim, and solid defense.
Basketballfadeawayworld.net

2021 Dream Team USA: Are They Good Enough To Win The Gold Medal?

Team USA's 2021 12-man roster is confirmed for the upcoming Olympic Games. The roster is missing some major names like LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis, and Stephen Curry among many others; but this roster is still stacked with All-Star talent. And with the prestige that Team USA comes with, they are one of the favorites entering the competition.
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Derrick Rose’s wife: Alaina Anderson

Derrick Rose is an electrifying human being on the basketball court. Over his career, he’s built quite a resume and even though hes’ still lacking an NBA ring so far in his pro career, you can’t say that the uber-athletic point guard out of Chicago isn’t winning in life. Especially not when he’s the significant other of the gorgeous Alaina Anderson. With that said, it’s time to know more about her and how her romance with the former league MVP started. Ladies and gentlemen, Derrick Rose’s wife.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)

Comments / 0

Community Policy