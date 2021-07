Be diligent in your daily intake of green vegetables. Take note of the difference in your energy levels as your cells begin to thrive from the surge in nutrients!. Nutrition is the key to seeing results from any exercise program – whether your goal is to add muscle, burn fat, or have more energy and improve overall health. Green vegetables are a key player in your nutrition plan as they are good ways to provide the nutrients that are important for digestion, cellular health, and a natural vitamin and mineral intake. Also, a diet rich in green vegetables contributes to a strong immune system. What if you don’t like vegetables? You can still get all of their health benefits with some creative nutrition. Here are some helpful suggestions to consume more green vegetables in your daily meals.