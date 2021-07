The four top lawmakers overseeing antitrust in Congress urged the U.S. Federal Trade Commission not to ease up on Facebook despite the agency's recent court loss. "We urge the Federal Trade Commission to continue to pursue enforcement action against Facebook and to consider all available options under the law for ensuring that the Commission's claims receive a full and fair hearing before the court," said a letter released Friday from Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee and Reps. David Cicilline and Ken Buck.