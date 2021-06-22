Retina Wins B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Gold at the 2021 Elevation Awards
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retina, a leading global advertising, marketing and technology company, has been awarded Gold for 'B2B Marketing Communications Agency of the Year' as part of publisher B2B Marketing's 2021 Elevation Awards. The announcement came during B2B Marketing's flagship Ignite USA conference. This marks the agency's third 'Agency of The Year' designation in the past twelve months, having been named both the 2020 ANA B2B Agency of the Year and The Drum's Martech (Marketing Technology) Agency of the Year.www.thepress.net