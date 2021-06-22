Jake Maikkula
Huskers have another official visitor arriving today; regional TE no longer using OV to Lincoln. Updates on one visitor arriving in Lincoln on Monday and one who is no longer visiting.www.thepress.net
Huskers have another official visitor arriving today; regional TE no longer using OV to Lincoln. Updates on one visitor arriving in Lincoln on Monday and one who is no longer visiting.www.thepress.net
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.https://www.thepress.net/