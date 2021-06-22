Don Lemon gives Carl Nassib a round of applause
CNN's Don Lemon gives his congratulations to Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib, who is the first active NFL player to announce that he is gay.www.thepress.net
