Flashback: Hudson Valley Police Cars Also Served as Ambulances

Have you noticed more animals throughout the Hudson Valley with bad cases of mange?. We've been locked away in our cocoons for a over year now and we may not have noticed has been happening to our wildlife. If you follow Hudson Valley wildlife groups on Facebook you will notice that many people are posting more and more pictures of animals that have severe cases of mange. In some cases the animals have it so badly that they almost look like an entirely different species all together. One woman photographed a white tail deer with mange asking what kind of animal it was.