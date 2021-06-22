Flashback: Hudson Valley Police Cars Also Served as Ambulances
In the not-so-distant past, if you were involved in a medical emergency in the Hudson Valley the police would likely be the ones to bring you to the hospital. Today if you call 911, a collection of local agencies will respond. Police cars, fire trucks and ambulances will appear at the scene ready to tackle whatever the emergency may be. This life-saving approach to critical situations is something we take for granted now, but a few decades ago things were very different.943litefm.com