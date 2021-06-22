Cancel
Dutchess County, NY

Flashback: Hudson Valley Police Cars Also Served as Ambulances

By Boris
 16 days ago
In the not-so-distant past, if you were involved in a medical emergency in the Hudson Valley the police would likely be the ones to bring you to the hospital. Today if you call 911, a collection of local agencies will respond. Police cars, fire trucks and ambulances will appear at the scene ready to tackle whatever the emergency may be. This life-saving approach to critical situations is something we take for granted now, but a few decades ago things were very different.

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work.

Police: Hudson Valley Man Pointed ‘Ghost Guns’ at Man at Dunkin’

A road rage incident could have turned deadly when police allege a Hudson Valley man pointed a loaded "ghost gun" at someone at a local Dunkin'. On Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a complaint of a reported road-rage incident that occurred on Route 212 in the Town of Saugerties. The complainant reported to officers that another driver, later identified as 30-year-old Douglas J. Melka of Purling, pulled up alongside his vehicle screaming at the complainant about his driving and then used several racial slurs towards the driver.
‘Armed and Dangerous’ Man On The Loose In The Hudson Valley

Police need help finding an "armed and dangerous" Hudson Valley man who's a person of interest following a murder in the local area. As a result of what the Village of Ellenville Police Department describes as an" ongoing joint intensive homicide investigation," a person of interest has been developed in the shooting death of Gerald Keith Richardson.
Hudson Valley Supermarket Gets Major Facelift

A popular supermarket in the Hudson Valley celebrated its grand reopening after undergoing major renovations. Stop & Shop recently unveiled its newly remodeled store in Poughkeepsie, located at 59 Burnett Boulevard. The store updates are centered around delivering fresh, healthy, and convenient options to make grocery shopping easier for local customers, officials say.
New York State Makes Major Change About Masks in Schools

New York State officials announced a major change regarding students wearing masks in the classroom. Kids who are attending summer school in New York State can finally ditch the masks while in their classrooms. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Health updated guidelines and announced students are no...
Barton Orchards Sunflower Festival is Back this August

Instagram lovers rejoice! The perfect Hudson Valley backdrop is back for your next Instagram picture-taking experience. We know that the Hudson Valley is one of the most scenic locations in the United States. From hiking trails to the rolling hills around the Hudson River, the Valley makes for a truly perfect photo opportunity.
New York Officials React to Major Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Change

A major change is coming to the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, which is expected to cause "delays." On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that cashless tolling will be fully implemented at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge effective midnight on the morning of Wednesday, July 7. Motorists will experience non-stop travel under gantries with state-of-the-art...
Mosquitoes With Potentially Paralyzing Virus Found in New York

A mosquito-spread virus with a potentially paralyzing symptom was found in the Hudson Valley. Over the weekend, Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announce the first two pools, or groups, of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus this year in Rockland County has been confirmed by the New York State Department of Health.
Is Mange on the Rise in the Hudson Valley and Are Pets Safe?

Have you noticed more animals throughout the Hudson Valley with bad cases of mange?. We've been locked away in our cocoons for a over year now and we may not have noticed has been happening to our wildlife. If you follow Hudson Valley wildlife groups on Facebook you will notice that many people are posting more and more pictures of animals that have severe cases of mange. In some cases the animals have it so badly that they almost look like an entirely different species all together. One woman photographed a white tail deer with mange asking what kind of animal it was.

