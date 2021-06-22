Cancel
Restaurants

Employee Fights Back as Wild McDonald’s Brawl Caught On Camera

By Hopkins
 17 days ago
For some reason, fast food places seem to bring the worst out in some people. A wild brawl escalated at a McDonald's Monday morning, and it reportedly all started because a customer wanted three different slushy flavors all mixed together. Didn't some of us do this back when we were in our early teens? Well, don't tell this lady. However, this was a case where employees actually were able to stand their ground and fight back against an unruly individual. The customer is not always right.

