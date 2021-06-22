The Plot in You, Like Moths to Flames & Dayseeker live at Knitting Factory (photos)

Suzanna Zak, Myeongsoo Kim and Rachelle Bussières. The summer of 2021 has arrived, and New Yorkers are taking advantage of it with a sweaty fervor. Bars are packed, parks are teeming with impromptu games and grill-outs, and the L train to the Rockaways is full every weekend. However, underneath the joy of this much-needed release is the simmering dread that accompanies our inarguably changing climate. Record heatwaves across huge swathes of the American West prove to make this the hottest summer on record in the United States, as well as the coldest summer of the rest of our lives. For this author, the desire to cavort in the now fully reopened city is matched by a desire to get out of town and see the beauty of our planet as it grows ever more precarious by the day. On Colored Shadows at the Rubber Factory in LES presents alternatives for how humans might relate to the natural world, modeling a personal investment in its wonder instead of an endless desire to extract value. Myeongsoo Kim, Suzanna Zak, and Rachelle Bussières each make work that demonstrates their personal relationship to the natural as foundational in their artistic practices.