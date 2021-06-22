Cancel
The Plot in You, Like Moths to Flames & Dayseeker live at Knitting Factory (photos)

On April 5, 2019 The Plot in You, Like Moths to Flames and Dayseeker brought their spring North American outing, dubbed the 'Feel Nothin Tour,' to Brooklyn, NY at Knitting Factory. The trek was in support of The Plot In You's latest full-length offering on Fearless Records, 'Dispose.'

