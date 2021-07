Bless America, Santa got your letters! Logjam Presents just announced Drowning Pool and Ill Nino for The Wilma this October, woo hoo!. Some great shows have been announced for Missoula following the pandemic but outside of Guns n' Roses, there really hasn't been one that we can get truly excited about, we're definitely stoked for this one. Both bands have been here in the past and if you were at those ones, you know you're in for a super fun night, giant riffs, and songs the audience can sing/yell along to.