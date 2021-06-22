Dr. Roach: Vaccination clears way for reader to visit dad

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m 74 years old, not overweight and in generally good health. Your recent article on spinal stenosis hit home. I’ve had six cortisone injections in the past year in my lower back and neck, which have helped tremendously. My pain management doctor prescribed gabapentin at 300 mg every night. I could not take it – it put me in la-la land – so he reduced my dose to 100 mg nightly. This is better. I sleep soundly, but do wake up to answer nature’s call during the night. He wants to me to do the 100 mg nightly for a month. What is your opinion on gabapentin? My vein doctor said it was an ugly drug. My primary doctor put me on it four years ago, but when I read up on it I stopped taking it (shame on me for self-diagnosing). – S.L.R.