Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Wilder Blue Made Our Day, Dropped Two Surprise Songs

By Buddy Logan
Posted by 
Radio Texas LIVE!
Radio Texas LIVE!
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What happens when one of Texas Music’s most diligent and talented workers gets a few of his talented friends together? In this case it's The Wilder Blue. Well, originally it was Hill Country, but it is now The Wilder Blue. For over a decade Zane Williams has been one of...

radiotexaslive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Radio Texas LIVE!

Radio Texas LIVE!

Tyler, TX
135
Followers
437
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio Texas, LIVE! plays the best country music and delivers the latest local music news. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://radiotexaslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Rogers
Person
Pat Green
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Sean Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Music#Radio Texas#Combs Today Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicKerrang

Turnstile have dropped a surprise EP and short film

Following on from releasing their new track Mystery a couple of weeks ago, Baltimore hardcore quintet Turnstile have dropped a new four-track EP, Turnstile Love Connection. At four tracks and eight minutes long, it doesn’t exactly outstay its welcome, but it’s got all the arty hardcore twists and moods you’d expect from Turnstile anyway.
MusicSFGate

Bad Bunny Drops Surprise New Song 'De Museo'

Bad Bunny has released a new song, “De Museo.”. The track begins as an atmospheric ballad, with Bad Bunny belting over nothing more than a wash of airy synths. With his vocals guiding the way, however, “De Museo” grows increasingly tense until halfway through the beat drops and Bad Bunny completes the song over thumping drums.
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Darius Rucker traverses pop, country music with dynamic hits

When: July 8-11 Where: Parking lot of United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. Tickets: $35-49 for single day GA passes; $150-250 for single day VIP passes; $125 for GA 4-day pass; $625 for VIP 4-day pass. Info: www.windycitysmokeout.com. But with an eclectic array of vendors to choose from, Friday night...
MusicPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

POLL: What Country Album Are You Most Excited for in July 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
Tyler, TXPosted by
Radio Texas LIVE!

Introducing the Radio Texas Live Legends Podcast

Aaron Watson, Cody Johnson and Kacey Musgraves are nationally known stars in 2021, but once upon a time each was at a turning point in his or her career. Actually, for these three artists — and all eight featured on the Radio Texas Live Legends podcast — it was more of a launching point.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Sounds Like Nashville’s 10 Best Country Albums of 2021 (So Far)

Though we’re only seven months in to 2021, some of country music’s best albums have already made themselves known. On this multi-generational list, you’ll find genre-bending artists carving out their own spaces in the expansive landscape of country music. Carrie Underwood’s debut gospel album My Savior is just as stunning as Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram’s acoustic The Marfa Tapes, while Miko Marks and Allison Russell breathe new life into the genre with their stunning albums Our Country and Outside Child, respectively. Legends Loretta Lynn and Alan Jackson sit alongside the new generation of stars including Thomas Rhett, Jimmie Allen and Carly Pearce, all of whom put out excellent work this year.
Hastings, NEHastings Tribune

Storyteller Riley Green comes to Hastings

ACM 2020 New Male Artist of the Year Riley Green is becoming renowned for his song-writing skills with a reputation for bringing country music back to its roots. The Jacksonville, Alabama, native will perform July 16 during Adams County Fairfest with special guest DJ Bridwell. Tickets are available at adamscountyfairgrounds.com.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Blake Shelton Lovingly Looks at Gwen Stefani Walking Down the Aisle During Ceremony Officiated By Mutual Friend Carson Daly

Blake Shelton looked like the luckiest guy in the world when he saw his bride, Gwen Stefani, walk down the aisle this weekend. The love birds tied the knot in Oklahoma over the weekend. To officiate the small ceremony, the couple recruited one of their close friends: Carson Daly. On Tuesday, “The Voice” host confirmed via Instagram that he had officiated their nuptials, sharing a series of snaps from the wedding along with a heartfelt caption.
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Video Surfaces of Travis Scott and Meek Mill Argument – Watch

Following reports of Travis Scott and Meek Mill getting into an argument at an all-white party held by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin on the Fourth of July holiday, video footage of the incident has surfaced online. On Wednesday afternoon (July 7), a short video via the Twitter page @itswiseguyy...
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
Theater & DancePosted by
US105

Walker Hayes Goes Viral With a ‘Fancy Like’ TikTok Dance Party, Featuring His Daughter [Watch]

Breaking news on “Trash My Heart” singer Walker Hayes: The man has moves!. In a now-viral TikTok shared on his page, Hayes can be seen busting a move with one of his daughters to his new song, “Fancy Like.” From body rolls to hip swinging, this dance has got it all. The sweet father-daughter moment has received more than 490,000 likes over 4,700 comments gushing over the pair's adorable dance moves.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Just look how Gwen Stefani rocks the country girl wedding look

Gwen Stefani has treated fans to some sweet snaps of her big day getting hitched to Blake Shelton. The pop star, 51, wore a Vera Wang gown a sweetheart gown and, in a nod to her country singer husband, white stiletto cowgirl boots for the ceremony at the couple’s Oklahoma ranch. While her husband opted for shirt and jeans.
MusicBillboard

Metallica, George Strait & Eric Church to Headline ATLive: Exclusive

Produced by AMB Sports and Entertainment and presented by Mercedes-EQ, Strait will be joined by Eric Church and Caitlyn Smith on Nov. 5, while Cage the Elephant and Greta Van Fleet round out the Nov. 6 lineup. In perhaps a first, Strait and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich appear “together” in a...
MusicantiMUSIC

The High Plains Drifters Surprise Fans With Songs of Love & Loss

The High Plains Drifters have surprise released a brand new 6-track EP, entitled "Songs of Love & Loss", which features the lead single "Since You've Been Gone". Frontman Larry Studnicky had this to say about the new release,"This EP constitutes about half the songs that will be on the second album from The High Plains Drifters. I decided, a year ago this month, to get the guys together and start working on our next release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy