Film Festival Flix and blk. International, LLC Team Up to Benefit Hospital Heroes

This Friday sees the start of the 20th edition of the Neuchâtel international Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF for short). Partly on-line and with Covid regulations in place, this year the festival still opts to get as theatrical as possible under the circumstances, with open-air screenings, guests, parties, an international jury visiting... the whole package, basically. It helps that last week saw many of the strict regulations lifted, as countries in Europe slowly but surely are coming down from their third wave. This year the NIFFF will show fifty films theatrically, along with a large selection of shorts.