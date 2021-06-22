Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Researchers develop new therapeutic approach for treating acute myeloid leukemia

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeukemia stem cells are rare cells that can renew themselves while continuing to generate malignant cells known as leukemic blasts. These cells are difficult to eradicate using chemotherapy drugs and frequently lead to recurrence of leukemia. Leukemia stem cells, however, are dependent on a protein complex called polycomb repressive complex...

www.news-medical.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Stem Cells#Nature Chemical Biology#Biophysics And Pathology#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerEurekAlert

How pancreatic cancer cells dodge drug treatments

Cancer cells can become resistant to treatments through adaptation, making them notoriously tricky to defeat and highly lethal. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Cancer Center Director David Tuveson and his team investigated the basis of "adaptive resistance" common to pancreatic cancer. They discovered one of the backups to which these cells switch when confronted with cancer-killing drugs.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Genetic map reveals potential new treatment for aggressive childhood brain tumor

A genetic map of an aggressive childhood brain tumor called medulloblastoma has helped researchers identify a new generation anti-cancer drug that can be repurposed as an effective treatment for the disease. This international collaboration, led by researchers from The University of Queensland's (UQ) Diamantina Institute and WEHI in Melbourne, could...
Cancerverywellhealth.com

Causes and Risk Factors of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

At the heart of acute myeloid leukemia is a DNA mutation in a stem cell in the bone marrow. This is where red and white blood cells, as well as platelets, are made. The disordered white blood cells, which would normally fight infections, are too immature to do so. As...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers uncover new function of regulator protein in multiple myeloma development

A specific regulatory protein significantly influences the development of tumor-inducing blood vessels in the bone marrow of blood cancer patients. Using a series of different experiments, the team identified that a transcription factor known as JunB is central for the formation of new blood vessels in the bone marrow of patients suffering from multiple myeloma (MM). The findings, which have been published in the journal Leukemia, could pave the way for novel treatment approaches for this still incurable disease.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Pharmacist Medication Insights: Azacitidine for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Azacitidine (Onureg) was approved by the FDA in September 2020 as a maintenance therapy for acute myeloid leukemia. A 2020 study found that patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that has gone into remission following initial chemotherapy remained in remission longer and had improved overall survival (OS) if they took a pill form of azacitidine as a maintenance treatment. The randomized, international phase 3 clinical trial showed was the first to show an AML maintenance treatment had such a strong benefit for patients. Azacitidine was quickly adopted in practices as a standard part of care.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers unravel new mechanism that enables cancer development

Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center have uncovered a new mechanism that activates specific genes, leading to the development of cancers. They showed that a mutation that fuses two unrelated genes can promote a process similar to that observed...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Early Study of CYNK-001 Expands to Include R/R Acute Myeloid Leukemia Cohort

Patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia will now be assesses with the off-the-shelf cell therapy CYNK-001 after a case of conversion to minimal residual disease negativity at its highest dose level. Patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) will now be assesses with the off-the-shelf cell therapy CYNK-001 after a...
Danville, PADaily Item

Researchers' discovery could help treat cancer

DANVILLE — A discovery by a team of researchers, led by a Geisinger professor, could yield a potential new treatment for breast cancer. In a study published this month in Cell Reports, the team used small molecules known as peptides to disrupt a complex of two proteins found in breast cancer cells but not in normal cells.
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers develop new risk score for predicting blood cancer relapse

Leukemia is a group of blood cancers that affects thousands of people worldwide. However, with advances in medicine, several different types of leukemia can be effectively treated with donor stem cells through allogenic stem cell transplantation (allo-SCT). One such type of leukemia is B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), which is caused by uncontrolled proliferation and prolonged existence of cancerous B-cells. While allo-SCT can "cure" B-ALL in several cases, there are also cases of failure, characterized by deterioration in health after a period of recovery—a phase medically known as relapse. Early prediction of this unfavorable outcome can have several medical advantages for the corresponding patients and the healthcare system.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Researchers develop a new technique to treat middle ear infections

Middle ear infections, also known as otitis media, affect more than 80% of the children in the U.S. In a new study, researchers have designed a miniaturized 3D-printed device to inactivate Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common bacterium that causes the infection. The device—a microplasma jet array—generates plasma, which is composed of...
CancerScience Now

Bacterial cytoplasmic membranes synergistically enhance the antitumor activity of autologous cancer vaccines

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Cancer-targeting vaccines are a promising therapy for patients after tumor removal. However, tumor tissues may not be strongly immunogenic, limiting vaccine efficacy. Here, Chen and colleagues developed an individualized cancer vaccine by incorporating cell membranes from the bacteria Escherichia coli and autologous tumor cell membranes into nanoparticles that could be given after tumor resection. The authors showed that these hybrid membrane nanoparticles induced strong tumor-specific immune responses with improved survival and long-term protection against tumor rechallenge in mice. There was no evidence of immune system overstimulation from bacterial cell wall contamination. These findings support the further development of these postoperative individualized cancer vaccines.
CancerNews-Medical.net

FDA approves alternative component of chemotherapy regimen to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn) as a component of a chemotherapy regimen to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients who are allergic to the E. coli-derived asparaginase products used most commonly for treatment. The only other FDA-approved drug for such patients with allergic reactions has been in global shortage for years.
CancerNature.com

NOTCH-ing up nucleotide metabolism in T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

In a recent issue of Science Advances, Srivastava et al. report a novel nucleotide biosynthesis regulatory role for UBR7 in NOTCH1-driven T-ALL. Here we will discuss their key findings and the implications for using cancer metabolism to understand the development and progression of T-ALL. In the 1920s, the German physiologist...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Plasma levels of YKL-40 as a prognostic factor in childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Mol Clin Oncol. 2021 Aug;15(2):168. doi: 10.3892/mco.2021.2330. Epub 2021 Jun 18. YKL-40, also known as chitinase-3-like protein 1 (CHI3L1), is an inflammatory glycoprotein secreted by different types of cells, such as inflammatory cells. The levels of this protein are elevated in the serum or plasma of patients with different types of cancer, and high concentrations are associated with poor prognosis and short survival in patients with liver, breast, lung, bladder and endometrial cancers. In Mexico, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the most common type of cancer affecting the pediatric population. The prognosis of patients with ALL is difficult to establish. Hence, the objective of the present study was to analyze the plasma levels of YKL-40 in Mexican children with ALL and investigate its role as a prognostic factor. A case-control study was performed in a population of 90 children aged 1-18 years, among whom 45 had ALL and 45 were hematologically healthy. The levels of YKL-40 in plasma samples were measured using ELISA and were found to be significantly higher in children with ALL compared with those in controls (P<0.0001). Children with ALL who had high plasma levels of YKL-40 (≥36.34 ng/ml) had shorter survival compared with those with low levels (<36.34 ng/ml; P<0.05). The findings of the present study revealed that the YKL-40 plasma level, age/initial leukocyte count and central nervous system invasion were associated with the prognosis of children with ALL [odds ratio (OR)=6.06, 95% confidence interval (CI): 1.1-31.6, P=0.03; OR=8.53, 95% CI: 1.2-58.2, P=0.03; and OR=6.45, 95% CI: 1.01-41.2, P=0.04, respectively]. Therefore, YKL-40 plasma levels may serve as a prognostic biomarker in pediatric patients with ALL.
Cancertargetedonc.com

FDA Approves Rylaze for Subsets of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and Lymphoblastic Lymphoma

The FDA has granted approval to Rylaze for use within a chemotherapy regimen to treat adult and pediatric patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma who are allergic to the E. coli-derived asparaginase products that are traditionally used. The FDA has granted approval to asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn (Rylaze)...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Research paves the way for possible therapeutic targets for the treatment of liver fibrosis

Research by the University of Valencia, CIBERehd and FISABIO offers an exhaustive analysis of the different published studies on autophagy, a cellular process involved in liver fibrosis. The work addresses the different aspects of a scientific dichotomy in this field and paves the way for the search for possible therapeutic targets for the treatment and prevention of the disease. The article is the Journal of Pathology's cover story.

Comments / 0

Community Policy