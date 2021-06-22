Researchers develop new therapeutic approach for treating acute myeloid leukemia

Mol Clin Oncol. 2021 Aug;15(2):168. doi: 10.3892/mco.2021.2330. Epub 2021 Jun 18. YKL-40, also known as chitinase-3-like protein 1 (CHI3L1), is an inflammatory glycoprotein secreted by different types of cells, such as inflammatory cells. The levels of this protein are elevated in the serum or plasma of patients with different types of cancer, and high concentrations are associated with poor prognosis and short survival in patients with liver, breast, lung, bladder and endometrial cancers. In Mexico, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the most common type of cancer affecting the pediatric population. The prognosis of patients with ALL is difficult to establish. Hence, the objective of the present study was to analyze the plasma levels of YKL-40 in Mexican children with ALL and investigate its role as a prognostic factor. A case-control study was performed in a population of 90 children aged 1-18 years, among whom 45 had ALL and 45 were hematologically healthy. The levels of YKL-40 in plasma samples were measured using ELISA and were found to be significantly higher in children with ALL compared with those in controls (P<0.0001). Children with ALL who had high plasma levels of YKL-40 (≥36.34 ng/ml) had shorter survival compared with those with low levels (<36.34 ng/ml; P<0.05). The findings of the present study revealed that the YKL-40 plasma level, age/initial leukocyte count and central nervous system invasion were associated with the prognosis of children with ALL [odds ratio (OR)=6.06, 95% confidence interval (CI): 1.1-31.6, P=0.03; OR=8.53, 95% CI: 1.2-58.2, P=0.03; and OR=6.45, 95% CI: 1.01-41.2, P=0.04, respectively]. Therefore, YKL-40 plasma levels may serve as a prognostic biomarker in pediatric patients with ALL.