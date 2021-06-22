Holy Cross H.S. continues to make an impact

On May 7, Holy Cross accepted a donation from the annual Double Eagle Charities event, Cook Off For Kids. HCCHS was selected as one of the two recipients for the event. Double Eagle Charities, Inc. was formed in 2017 as the charitable arm of Double Eagle, with the purpose of giving back to the communities of Fort Worth and West Texas. The event gave the opportunity for HCCHS to speak about the school's story, mission, needs and student achievements.