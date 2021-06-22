The Rocketeer Star Casts Doubt on Possible Revival
It's been 30 years since The Rocketeer debuted in theaters and while the film underperformed in theaters, it's become an enduring classic for fans. The film even spawned a television series 28 years after the film's release, Disney Junior's computer-animated The Rocketeer. But as for a sequel to the original film or even a revival of the original story, The Rocketeer star Billy Campbell doesn't think a live-action revival is in the works anytime soon despite fan hope and plenty of rumors. Campbell told Slashfilm that while the film has had a long-lasting appeal, he doesn't know if anything will happen and if it does, if it will satisfy.comicbook.com