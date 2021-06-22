The Rocketeer Star Casts Doubt on Possible Revival

Before actor Josh Lawson was cast as the nefarious Kano, he didn't think much of it at first when he auditioned for the Warner Bros 2021 reboot of Mortal Kombat. He was even more shocked to find out he got the part. The leader of the criminal syndicate and rival to Sonya Blade, Kano was part of the original seven when the original videogame hit arcades in 1992 by Midway Games. Since the game's release from creators Ed Boon and John Tobias, Mortal Kombat would become a franchise of its own, spawning several sequels, spinoffs, as well as film and television adaptation with the latest feature directed by Simon McQuoid, which premiered on HBO Max and theaters. While promoting his latest film, Long Story Short, I spoke with Lawson about his own history with the game and franchise.