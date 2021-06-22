Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Rocketeer Star Casts Doubt on Possible Revival

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been 30 years since The Rocketeer debuted in theaters and while the film underperformed in theaters, it's become an enduring classic for fans. The film even spawned a television series 28 years after the film's release, Disney Junior's computer-animated The Rocketeer. But as for a sequel to the original film or even a revival of the original story, The Rocketeer star Billy Campbell doesn't think a live-action revival is in the works anytime soon despite fan hope and plenty of rumors. Campbell told Slashfilm that while the film has had a long-lasting appeal, he doesn't know if anything will happen and if it does, if it will satisfy.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Dalton
Person
Alan Arkin
Person
Jennifer Connelly
Person
Billy Campbell
Person
Joe Johnston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazis#Fbi#Walt Disney Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FUTURAMA Star Billy West On A Possible Disney+ Revival, Favorite Characters, And The Show's Ending (Exclusive)

Billy West is a legend in the world of voice acting, and he's brought a seemingly endless list of iconic characters to life on the big and small screen over the years. One of his biggest early roles, however, was when he got to lend his voice to Bugs Bunny in Space Jam, a movie that's celebrating its 25th anniversary by being released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on July 6th.
MoviesInside the Magic

New ‘Star Wars’ Series Gets Production Date, Will Be “Tent Revival” For Franchise

Leslye Headland (Russian Doll, Sleeping With Other People) has recently been making the rounds discussing her upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte. The mystery thriller will focus on the rise of the dark side of the Force at the end of the High Republic era, and although the protagonist in the show will be a woman, many Star Wars fans expect that the rise of Darth Plagueis — Sheev Palpatine/Darth Sidious’s Sith master and murder victim — will play into the plot.
TV SeriesIGN

The Witcher: Blood Origin - Star Trek Discovery Star Joins the Cast

The Witcher: Blood Origin has expanded its cast with Star Trek: Discovery alum Michelle Yeoh. Netflix announced on Tuesday that Yeoh will play Scían in the upcoming prequel series. Scían is described as being the "very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves" and, according to her official character description, "no one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart."
MoviesInside the Magic

The MCU Just Revived It’s Biggest ‘Star Wars’ Reference

**SPOILERS For Loki Episode 5 (“Journey Into Mystery”) Ahead**. It’s no surprise to Star Wars fans or Marvel fans that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige loves a galaxy far, far away. The Marvel boss is actually creating his own Star Wars movie with Loki writer Michael Waldron, so we know he takes the Star Wars universe seriously.
MoviesGizmodo

Updates From John Wick: Chapter 4, Black Widow, and More

Fangoria sets its sights on Malay horror for a new remake. Get a brutal look at the next chapter of Fear Street. Kevin Feige continues to hype up Black Widow. Plus, a look at the Addams Family’s return, more Jungle Cruise footage, and what’s next for Fort Salem. Spoilers, away!
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Dua Lipa Cast In Her First Movie with All-Star Cast!

The 25-year-old “Hallucinate” singer has just been cast in an upcoming star-studded action film, Deadline announces. Dua has been cast in Argylle, which is based off of the spy novel of the same name by Ellie Conway, which has yet to be released. The movie follows “the world’s greatest spy”...
MoviesComicBook

What If: Marvel Studios Finds New Actors for Iron Man, Steve Rogers, and More

In a matter of weeks, Disney+'s What If...? series will feature a voice cast that's more expansive than the one to appear in Avengers: Endgame. While the vast majority of live-action actors are returning to voice their animated counterparts, some of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not be involved. After Marvel Studios released the trailer and first poster for the series on Thursday, reports began circling suggesting the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and Benicio Del Toro will not be back to voice their respective characters.
MoviesComicBook

Dune Star Teases His "Frightening and Disturbing" Character

Throughout his career, actor David Dastmalchian has taken on a number of eccentric and outlandish characters, but his upcoming involvement in Denis Villeneuve's Dune might be the most bizarre yet, with the performer recently detailing the absurd nature of his role in the experience. Luckily, his comments also imply that the new adaptation of the material is authentic to the source material, as he revealed that he was relieved by the approach Villeneuve was taking from the early stages of development. Piter de Vries was played by Brad Dourif in David Lynch's adaptation of the novel. The new Dune is slated to hit theaters and HBO Max on October 22nd.
MoviesA.V. Club

The underrated Predators revived its franchise with a great cast and lean, mean action

Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our inscrutable whims. This week: Against all odds, the event-movie movie season is in full swing, so it’s time once again to look back on unsung summer blockbusters—the flops, the critical bombs, or the merely forgotten Hollywood spectacles that deserve to be rescued from the trash bin of movie history.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Mortal Kombat Star Josh Lawson on Initial Doubts Before Kano Casting

Before actor Josh Lawson was cast as the nefarious Kano, he didn't think much of it at first when he auditioned for the Warner Bros 2021 reboot of Mortal Kombat. He was even more shocked to find out he got the part. The leader of the criminal syndicate and rival to Sonya Blade, Kano was part of the original seven when the original videogame hit arcades in 1992 by Midway Games. Since the game's release from creators Ed Boon and John Tobias, Mortal Kombat would become a franchise of its own, spawning several sequels, spinoffs, as well as film and television adaptation with the latest feature directed by Simon McQuoid, which premiered on HBO Max and theaters. While promoting his latest film, Long Story Short, I spoke with Lawson about his own history with the game and franchise.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Lance Reddick Set to Reprise His Role in JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4

Lance Reddick, who plays Charon, the concierge of New York’s Continental Hotel in the John Wick franchise, closed a deal to reprise his role in John Wick: Chapter 4. This is a fun character in the franchise, and I’m happy to hear that his character will be explored further in the sequel.
Celebritiesatlanticcitynews.net

Hollywood mourns demise of Richard Donner

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): The sudden news of filmmaker Richard Donner's demise has shattered the whole Hollywood industry, following which heartfelt tributes are pouring in for the late star. The ace filmmaker was known for helming the original 'Superman' film, 'Lethal Weapon' film series and 'The Goonies'. He had...
TV & VideosComicBook

Robin Givens Cast in Batwoman Season 3

Season 3 of Batwoman has officially found its newest star. On Tuesday, a report confirmed that Riverdale alum Robin Givens has joined the cast of the hit The CW series in the key role of Jada Jett, a character that was rumored to be appearing on the series late last week. Givens is best known to The CW viewers for her recurring role as Sierra McCoy on Riverdale and Katy Keene, and for directing a few of the flagship series' episodes. She also is set to return to her role of Darlene Merriman in the upcoming HBO Max revival of Head of the Class.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Tyrese Gibson, Ray Liotta, Scott Eastwood Join Ariel Vromen's 'April 29, 1992' (EXCLUSIVE)

After zooming to the top of the pandemic-era box office in the global hit “F9,” actor Tyrese Gibson has booked his next gig alongside Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood. The trio will lead the Los Angeles riots thriller “April 29, 1992,” the forthcoming feature from the breakout director of “The Iceman,” Ariel Vromen. Pre-production from a script by Sascha Penn is underway, aiming for an August start. Producers hope to have the film ready for release in observation of next year’s 30th anniversary of the riots, sparked by police brutality against Rodney King.
MoviesComicBook

The Addams Family 2 New Poster Released

It's time for a vacation with the world's spookiest, kookiest family. After a successful outing at the box office in 2019, MGM's animated Addams Family franchise is returning this fall with The Addams Family 2, which will follow Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, and the rest of the gang on a much-needed vacation. Ahead of the debut trailer for The Addams Family 2 this week, the studio has unveiled the film's official poster online.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jon Favreau And Dave Filoni Will Direct The Book Of Boba Fett Episodes

The Disney Plus roster of Star Wars exclusives looks to be assembling a core creative and directorial team, with many crew members from The Mandalorian involved in both Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett. Deborah Chow helmed Mando’s third installment “The Sin” before taking the reins for the entirety of Ewan McGregor’s return, but Temuera Morrison’s solo series is sticking to the Din Djarin playbook in more ways than one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy