‘Final Fantasy IX’ is reportedly being adapted into an animated TV show

By Surej Singh
NME
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix’s celebrated 2000 RPG Final Fantasy IX is reportedly being turned into an animated TV show. This is according to Pierre Sissmann, CEO of Cyber Group Studios, which has allegedly signed a co-development and co-production partnership with Square Enix to adapt the fantasy video game into a kids’ television series. In addition, Cyber Group will also handle distribution, licensing and merchandising of the show worldwide.

