The floodgates of student-athletes signing name, image and likeness (NIL) deals officially opened early Thursday morning. Several of the best players in college athletics announced their deals the second the clock hit midnight. This trend has continued throughout Thursday with many Florida players from various sports inking NIL deals. However, the best NIL deal for 2021 has already been won by Arkansas wide receiver Trey Knox. The wideout and his pup Blue were endorsed by PetSmart on Twitter.